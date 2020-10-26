Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TLSNY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

