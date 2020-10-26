Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nordea Equity Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.