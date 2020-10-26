Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

