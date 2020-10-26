Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 raised Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

