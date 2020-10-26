Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TER. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

