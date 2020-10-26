Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at UBS Group

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TER. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $487,883.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,967.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.