Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $339.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Independent Research restated a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.44.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $420.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $389.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.39, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.32 and its 200 day moving average is $278.04. Tesla has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,621 shares of company stock valued at $73,140,239. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

