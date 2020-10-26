Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $488.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $450.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB reiterated a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research reissued a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.44.

Tesla stock opened at $420.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.39, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.21, for a total value of $4,350,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at $18,493,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,621 shares of company stock worth $73,140,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

