Tesla’s (TSLA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a $125.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.44.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $420.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $389.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.39, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,621 shares of company stock valued at $73,140,239 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.