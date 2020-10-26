TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $80.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

TFII stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. TFI International comprises about 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of TFI International worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

