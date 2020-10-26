The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.6% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2,895.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 22.3% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 4,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock opened at $162.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

