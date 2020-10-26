The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSP. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 9.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 76.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

