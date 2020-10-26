The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,508,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after buying an additional 105,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,445,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 222,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 929,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 279,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter.

GDV stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.42. 16,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,436. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

