The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE:THG opened at $101.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.67. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.