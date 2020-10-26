The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOVE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 2.57.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.47. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Lovesac will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $841,179.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,626 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 16.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.