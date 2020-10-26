The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1,398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 587.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $105.97. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,816. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

