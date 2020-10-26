The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.05

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.05 and last traded at $119.27, with a volume of 834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.54.

PRSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,991.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.19. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Providence Service in the third quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Providence Service during the third quarter valued at about $308,000.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

