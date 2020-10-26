The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 98.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5,070.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $975,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $675.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,667. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $693.27 and a 200 day moving average of $611.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.86.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.