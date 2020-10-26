The Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.68 per share for the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 21.75-23.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $21.75-$23.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $683.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $693.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $725.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.86.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

