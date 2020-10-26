Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $512.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $481.00 to $512.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $472.40.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $480.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,137 shares of company stock valued at $35,176,956 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

