TheStreet Lowers Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARCH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.60.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

ARCH opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources will post -7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arch Resources by 2,252.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 300,750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Arch Resources by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 291,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 172,790 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Arch Resources by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 499,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 171,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 109,305 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.