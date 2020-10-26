Thomas Story & Son LLC Acquires Shares of 9,400 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after purchasing an additional 438,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.65.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

