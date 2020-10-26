Thomas Story & Son LLC Invests $211,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 118.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 28.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 239,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 52,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $43.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.