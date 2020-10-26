Thomas Story & Son LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

