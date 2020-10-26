Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 6,275 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thomas Story & Son LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 3.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Rowe increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

