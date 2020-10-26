Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 8,945 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 3.2% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned about 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,867,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,175,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,593 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.04. 25,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $107.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

