Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Holdings Increased by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. comprises about 8.9% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tiffany & Co. worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 606,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,790 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,046,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,646,000 after purchasing an additional 364,652 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,013,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,551,000 after purchasing an additional 170,069 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,705,000 after purchasing an additional 160,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIF shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

TIF traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $92.84 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

