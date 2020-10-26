Tilray (TLRY) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 36 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tilray to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -3.98 Tilray Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 2.11

Tilray’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tilray and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 1 0 2.00 Tilray Competitors 136 364 414 14 2.33

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 61.96%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Tilray’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Volatility & Risk

Tilray has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s rivals have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tilray rivals beat Tilray on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

