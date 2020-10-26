Tilray (TLRY) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 36 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tilray to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tilray and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 1 0 2.00 Tilray Competitors 136 364 414 14 2.33

Tilray presently has a consensus price target of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 61.96%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Tilray’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Tilray has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s peers have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -3.98 Tilray Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 2.11

Tilray’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Summary

Tilray peers beat Tilray on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

