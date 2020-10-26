Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) Insider Purchases C$22,605.00 in Stock

Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 68,500 shares of Titan Logix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$22,605.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,452,589.36.
Shares of CVE TLA opened at C$0.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Titan Logix Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million and a PE ratio of -15.71.
About Titan Logix
