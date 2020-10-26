Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,425. The stock has a market cap of $362.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

