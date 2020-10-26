Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Reduced by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 5.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after purchasing an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after acquiring an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.52. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

