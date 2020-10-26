Traders Buy High Volume of Archer-Daniels-Midland Call Options (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,843 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 2,540 call options.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. 74,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,394. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 158.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 625.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 281,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

