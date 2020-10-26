Traders Buy High Volume of Tempur Sealy International Call Options (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,159 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 1,435 call options.

Shares of TPX traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.35. 11,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.83. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPX. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.