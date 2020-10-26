Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $106.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. Higher leverage poses financial risk. Ye, it boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business, and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well on the back of market stability. It remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. Also, Travelers is poised to gain from declining claims due to reduction in the number of vehicles plying on roads owing to the pandemic. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value. Third-quarter EPS beat estimates.”

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.57.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after buying an additional 681,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,523,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after buying an additional 294,568 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after buying an additional 259,374 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.