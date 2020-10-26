Trex (NYSE:TREX) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TREX. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trex to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.71.

NYSE:TREX opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. Trex has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.21 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 36.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 73.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 32.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

