TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded at B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. B. Riley Securities currently has $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, 140166 raised TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.71.

NYSE TPH opened at $17.92 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

