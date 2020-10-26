TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded at B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. B. Riley Securities currently has $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded TRI Pointe Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, 140166 raised TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.71.
NYSE TPH opened at $17.92 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60.
In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.