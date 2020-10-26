Trident Group (TRDT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

