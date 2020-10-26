Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.04. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 291,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

