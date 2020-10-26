Trilogy Metals (TMQ) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Trilogy Metals (NYSE: TMQ) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Trilogy Metals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Trilogy Metals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trilogy Metals
|N/A
|-$27.91 million
|-8.05
|Trilogy Metals Competitors
|$1.10 billion
|$90.11 million
|39.00
Profitability
This table compares Trilogy Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trilogy Metals
|N/A
|13.44%
|12.61%
|Trilogy Metals Competitors
|-17.98%
|-13.35%
|-1.45%
Risk and Volatility
Trilogy Metals has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trilogy Metals’ peers have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Trilogy Metals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trilogy Metals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Trilogy Metals Competitors
|733
|2812
|2616
|95
|2.33
As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Trilogy Metals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trilogy Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
32.7% of Trilogy Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Trilogy Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Trilogy Metals beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
