Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.33. 247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,153. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Trimble has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $54.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after purchasing an additional 901,337 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 326,618 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Trimble by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,075,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Trimble by 56.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 469,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

