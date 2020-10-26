Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

TRIP traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,670. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

