Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.29.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.40. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 319.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.