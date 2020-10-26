Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.43-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21.

NYSE TRTN opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Triton International has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Triton International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $402,796,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,740,982 shares of company stock worth $404,116,663. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

