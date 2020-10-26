Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by CJS Securities

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was upgraded by CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Triton International alerts:

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $38.46 on Monday. Triton International has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,740,982 shares of company stock worth $404,116,663 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triton International by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Triton International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.