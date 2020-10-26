TrueFlip Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $2.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.14 or 0.04458667 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00280003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.