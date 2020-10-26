TrustSwap Hits Market Cap of $19.02 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00090019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00235088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.01342364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00133063 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,999,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,124,513 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

