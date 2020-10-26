Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) vs. NACCO Industries (OTCMKTS:NC) Critical Survey

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Trutankless and NACCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trutankless -498.34% N/A -694.57% NACCO Industries 21.77% 9.90% 6.65%

36.6% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trutankless and NACCO Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trutankless 0 0 0 0 N/A NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Trutankless has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trutankless and NACCO Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trutankless $1.91 million 8.17 -$4.89 million N/A N/A NACCO Industries $140.99 million 1.06 $39.63 million N/A N/A

NACCO Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Trutankless.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Trutankless on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trutankless

Trutankless, Inc., through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc., researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services. The company serves electric utilities, independent power providers, activated carbon producers, and synfuels plants. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

