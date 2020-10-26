TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Shares Gap Down to $322.90

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $322.90, but opened at $300.00. TUI AG (TUI.L) shares last traded at $303.66, with a volume of 1,484,023 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUI shares. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 385 ($5.03).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 304.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 342.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.91, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

