Turning Point Brands (TPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Turning Point Brands has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPB opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.89 million, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

TPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

